Thane: 10 Cars Vandalised In Kalwa Area; Residents Blame Drug Addicts, Demand Night Patrolling

Damaged vehicles with shattered windows lined the roadside in Kalwa after a late-night vandalism spree triggered panic among residents | File Photo

Thane, May 23: A wave of panic and anger swept through the Ganpatipada locality of Kalwa after approximately 10 cars parked along the roadside were heavily vandalised early Friday morning.

Unidentified miscreants smashed the windows and windshields of several vehicles, including high-end models, leaving local residents deeply distressed.

Shortage of parking space forces roadside parking

According to local sources, the Ganpatipada area suffers from a severe lack of designated parking facilities. As a result, residents are routinely forced to park their cars and two-wheelers on the side of the main roads. The damage was discovered on Friday morning when vehicle owners woke up to find their car windows shattered.

Residents blame local drug addicts

Furious locals have pointed fingers at anti-social elements and drug addicts who frequently gather in the area under the cover of darkness. Residents allege that this group is responsible for the late-night rampage.

Following the incident, a large group of residents gathered at the Kalwa Police Station to lodge a formal complaint.

"There is a continuous gathering of drug addicts in this neighbourhood, and they are the ones behind this vandalism. We feel unsafe and demand strict action," said a local resident.

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Police investigation underway

The residents have submitted a formal demand to the police, calling for:

• The immediate arrest and strict punishment of the perpetrators.

• Increased police patrolling in the Ganpatipada area at night to deter anti-social elements.

The Kalwa Police have initiated the process of registering an official case regarding the vandalism. Officials assured the residents that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify the culprits using local intelligence and potential surveillance footage.

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