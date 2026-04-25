Thane Traffic Alert! Key Stretches In Dombivli East Shut From April 27 For Bridge Work; Diversions Announced - Check Details Here | File photo

Thane: Commuters in Dombivli East are set to face significant traffic disruptions from April 27, as authorities have announced the closure of key road stretches to facilitate bridge reconstruction work.

According to an official notification issued by the Thane Traffic Department, vehicular movement will be restricted on crucial routes connecting D.N.S. Bank Chowk, Ice Factory area, and Tempo Naka via Manpada Road. The restrictions come into effect as demolition of an old stone bridge begins, followed by construction of a new structure at the same location.

As per the order, all types of vehicles travelling from D.N.S. Bank Chowk towards Ice Factory on Manpada Road will not be allowed to proceed via the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Road junction. This stretch has been completely shut to ensure smooth execution of the infrastructure work and to prevent traffic congestion in the area.

Similarly, vehicles moving from Ice Factory in Dombivli East towards D.N.S. Bank Chowk, particularly those heading in the direction of Tempo Naka via Sagarli Gymkhana Road, will also face a complete closure. The move is expected to affect regular traffic flow on one of the busiest internal road networks in the suburb.

To manage the situation, traffic authorities have put diversion plans in place. Motorists travelling from D.N.S. Bank Chowk towards Ice Factory have been advised to use Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Road as an alternative route to reach their destinations. Meanwhile, those commuting from Ice Factory towards D.N.S. Bank Chowk have been redirected via Manpada Sagav Road or Gymkhana Road.

Officials stated that the restrictions are necessary to avoid bottlenecks and ensure commuter safety during the construction period. The closure will remain in force until the completion of the bridge work, though no specific end date has been announced yet.

With peak-hour congestion likely to worsen, daily commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow the designated diversions to avoid delays.

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