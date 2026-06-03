Thane Traffic Advisory: Vanjarpatti Naka Bridge In Bhiwadi To Remain Closed For Six Hours On June 4-5 For Road Repair Works; Traffic Diversions Announced - Check Details Here

Thane Traffic Advisory: Night Time Diversions Announced In Vartaknagar Due To Grand Central Royal Project Work | File photo

Bhiwandi: The Thane Traffic Police has issued a traffic control notification announcing the temporary closure of the Vanjarpatti Naka Bridge in Bhiwandi to facilitate asphalt paving and related road works being undertaken by the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation.

According to a tweet by 'Thane Police', the civic body will carry out mastic asphalt paving and other associated works on the Vanjarpatti Naka Bridge. The work is scheduled to be undertaken from 11 pm on June 4, 2026, to 6 am on June 5, 2026.

During the seven-hour period, the Vanjarpatti Naka Bridge will remain completely closed to vehicular traffic. The traffic restrictions have been imposed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the area and to prevent congestion during the execution of the road works.

The notification has been issued under Sections 115 and 116(1)(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act and in accordance with powers conferred through a Government of Maharashtra notification dated September 27, 1996.

As per the traffic arrangements, all types of vehicles approaching Vanjarpatti Naka via Narpoli, Mankoli, Ranjnoli, Kalyan Naka and the Bhiwandi ST Stand will not be permitted to proceed over the Vanjarpatti Naka Bridge. These vehicles will be stopped at Bage Firdos.

Instead, motorists will be required to proceed towards their destinations through the road passing beneath the Vanjarpatti Naka Bridge rather than using the bridge itself.

Similarly, all vehicles approaching the Vanjarpatti Naka Bridge from Nadi Naka and Chavindra Road will not be allowed to access the bridge. Traffic from these directions will also be diverted through the underpass route beneath the bridge to reach their respective destinations.

Traffic police officials stated that the diversion plan has been implemented to facilitate the ongoing infrastructure work while minimising inconvenience to commuters travelling through the area.

The restrictions will remain in force from 11 pm on June 4 until 6 am on June 5.

However, the notification clarifies that emergency and essential service vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions. The exemption applies to police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, green corridor vehicles, oxygen gas transport vehicles and other vehicles engaged in essential services and emergency duties.

The notification has been circulated to various government departments and agencies, including the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation, Regional Transport Office, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation authorities, Thane Police officials and district administration authorities for information and necessary action.

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