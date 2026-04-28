Thane Traffic Advisory! Key Kopri Routes Near Gurudwara Closed From April 29 Amid Ongoing Bridge Construction - Know More

Thane: Commuters in Thane are set to face traffic diversions in the Kopri area as the Thane Traffic Police have issued a notification to regulate vehicular movement amid ongoing infrastructure work. The restrictions come in view of the elevated bridge construction being carried out between Anand Nagar, Kopri and Saket along the Eastern Express Highway.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, pillar-laying work is scheduled to begin near Gurudwara Road, a key stretch within the Kopri Traffic Sub-Division. Authorities have stated that the diversions are essential to prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow in the area during the construction phase.

As per the order, entry for all types of vehicles heading towards the Gurudwara via the service road from Kopri Circle through Bhaskar Cut has been closed. Similarly, vehicles approaching the same route via Gokhale Road, Telephone Naka and B Cabin will also not be allowed to proceed beyond Bhaskar Cut.

To manage the disruption, traffic police have outlined alternate routes for commuters. Vehicles diverted at Bhaskar Cut will be required to take a left turn and proceed via Gyan Sadhana College Road, eventually accessing their destinations through Teen Haath Naka junction. Motorists have been advised to follow these diversions strictly to avoid delays and confusion.

The traffic control measures will come into effect from April 29, 2026, and will remain in force until the completion of the bridge construction work. Officials have urged citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel and plan their travel accordingly, especially during peak hours.

However, the notification clarifies that emergency and essential service vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor movements and oxygen transport vehicles, will be exempt from these restrictions.

The development is part of a larger effort to upgrade infrastructure along one of Thane’s busiest corridors. While the project aims to ease congestion in the long run, authorities have acknowledged that short-term inconvenience is inevitable and have appealed for public patience during the construction period.

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