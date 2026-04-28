Attention Thanekars! Traffic Diversions In Naupada Amid Bridge Work; Restrictions Till May 31 - Check Details Here

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police have issued a traffic control notification imposing key diversions within the Naupada Traffic Sub-Division to ease congestion caused by ongoing bridge construction work in the area. The restrictions, which came into effect on April 28, will remain in force until May 31.

The notification, issued by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, pertains to the bridge work underway on Marshi Road in the Hattin Kandri locality. Authorities stated that a temporary service road has been provided at the site; however, the ongoing construction has led to significant traffic build-up, particularly during peak hours.

To ensure smoother and safer vehicular movement, the traffic department has restricted the entry of heavy and goods vehicles on certain stretches. As per the directive, access towards Cadbury Junction has been closed for these vehicles. Instead, all heavy vehicles, including goods carriers and buses, have been instructed to take a diversion via Nitin Junction and proceed along the Cadbury service road to reach their destinations.

Officials emphasised that the move is aimed at minimising congestion and ensuring public convenience, as the construction activity continues over the next few weeks. Commuters have been urged to plan their routes in advance and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.

The notification, however, provides exemptions for emergency and essential services. Vehicles belonging to the fire brigade, police department, and other critical services will be permitted to use the restricted routes without any limitations.

Citizens have been advised to stay updated through official traffic advisories and exercise caution while travelling through the affected stretch, as authorities continue efforts to manage traffic flow during the infrastructure upgrade.

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