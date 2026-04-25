Thane Traffic Advisory! Kamgar Naka–Ashar IT Park Stretch Closed Overnight For Crane Work On April 25th; Diversions In Place - Check Details Here |

Thane: In a major overnight traffic regulation from 11:00 PM on April 25 to 6:00 AM on April 26, the Thane Traffic Police have announced a temporary road closure along the busy Kamgar Naka–Ashar IT Park stretch under the Wagle Traffic Sub-Division, owing to crane-related infrastructure work.

According to an official notification issued by the Traffic Department, Thane City, a large crane will be erected on the road near the cemetery along the route connecting Kamgar Naka to Eicher IT Company. During this period, vehicular movement on the affected stretch will be significantly restricted.

As part of the traffic management plan, all types of vehicles travelling from Kamgar Naka towards Ashar IT Park will not be permitted to proceed via the usual route. The key objective behind the closure is to prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow in the surrounding areas during the execution of the work.

Officials have stated that vehicles attempting to access this stretch will be diverted through alternate arrangements. Traffic from Ashar IT Park towards Kamgar Naka, as well as in the reverse direction, will be allowed but restricted to single-lane movement on available road space, which may lead to slower traffic flow during the specified hours.

The restriction will particularly impact vehicles moving between Dosti Complex, Koram Tower, and Vartaknagar Naka, as these routes intersect with the affected stretch. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, follow on-ground signage, and adhere to instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed at key junctions.

The notification has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act to regulate movement and maintain public safety during the operation.

However, emergency and essential service vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulances, oxygen supply vehicles, and those part of green corridors, will be exempted from these restrictions.

Commuters planning late-night or early-morning travel in the Wagle Estate area are strongly advised to account for possible delays and opt for alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

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