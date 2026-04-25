KEM Resident Doctors Strongly Oppose Proposed Renaming Of Historic Mumbai Hospital, Call Move 'Unacceptable' | Photo Credits: Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: The resident doctors’ association of King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM), KEM MARD, has strongly opposed the proposed renaming of the historic institution, calling the move “deeply disappointing and unacceptable.” In a statement issued on Saturday, the association emphasized that KEM Hospital represents far more than just a name, describing it as a legacy institution with immense academic, clinical, and public significance.

Symbol of excellence for decades

“KEM has, for decades, stood as a symbol of excellence in public healthcare, medical education, and patient service. Its identity carries deep meaning for generations of doctors, students, alumni, staff, and patients,” the statement read. The association stressed that any decision to alter the name of such a renowned institution must involve consultation with key stakeholders, particularly resident doctors, who form one of the core pillars of the hospital’s functioning.

KEM MARD further argued that renaming the hospital does not address the pressing challenges faced by the institution. The association highlighted ongoing concerns such as inadequate hostel infrastructure, frequent lift breakdowns, and irregular stipend disbursement. “At a time when these issues persist, the focus must remain on strengthening healthcare systems and improving working conditions rather than symbolic changes,” it said.

Build a new hospital instead

Reiterating the hospital’s global reputation, the association noted that KEM’s name embodies decades of trust, service, and excellence that should be preserved. It suggested that if authorities aim to establish a new healthcare identity, they should instead invest in building a new, modern hospital with improved infrastructure and facilities for both patients and healthcare workers.

BMC proposes 'Ekalavya Memorial' name

The Civic Health Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday passed a proposal to rename KEM Hospital, recommending the change as part of a broader initiative to align public institutions with updated naming policies. The proposed new name is “Kaushalyashreshtha Ekalavya Memorial (KEM) Hospital.” The proposal will now be sent to the municipal commissioner for administrative approval, followed by final clearance from the BMC general body.

KEM MARD has urged the administration to reject the renaming proposal and instead prioritise meaningful reforms that directly improve patient care and doctors’ welfare.

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