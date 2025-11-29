Thane: Torrent Power–MSEDCL Joint Service Camp Draws Huge Response As Over 700 Consumers Get Relief And Solutions

The special customer service camp organized by Torrent Power and MSEDCL received a tremendous response from consumers. | FPJ

Thane: The special customer service camp organized by Torrent Power and MSEDCL received a tremendous response from consumers. In this camp organized at Arihant office in Mumbra, Shil on November 25 and Arsh office in Chavindra, Bhiwandi on November 26, more than 700 customers attended and registered their complaints and also received solutions. Most of the complaints in the camp were related to MSEDCL's old pending bills and outstanding amounts.

Bill Relief and Guidance Offered

On this, MSEDCL officials provided relief to the customers by providing part-payment facility, which gave immediate great help to many consumers. At the same time, Torrent Power officials gave detailed guidance on problems related to billing, meter reading, vigilance. Along with this, consumers were also made aware by giving information about digital payments, electricity safety, energy saving, electricity theft prevention, and new electricity rates.

Torrent Power senior officials - Vice President Jeevan Clerk, General Managers Ankit Saha, Raghavendra Rao, Vijay Rane, Sampada Jayant and MSEDCL senior officials were present in the camp. Customers described this camp as very useful and demanded that such camps should be organized regularly. Consumers also shared their problems and suggestions by directly discussing with senior officials.

Through the special camp, electricity consumers got relief from old problems and the seriousness of the companies towards improving services was also clearly visible.

