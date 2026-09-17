Thane Tops State In National Lok Adalat With 88,733 Cases Settled, ₹149.72 Crore In Settlements

Thane district resolved thousands of pending and pre-litigation disputes during the third National Lok Adalat held on September 12 | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 17, 2026: Thane district has once again secured the top position in Maharashtra in the disposal of cases through the National Lok Adalat, settling 88,733 cases involving a total settlement amount of Rs 149.72 crore during the third National Lok Adalat held on September 12.

The achievement marks the sixth consecutive occasion on which Thane has topped the state in terms of cases disposed of through the Lok Adalat mechanism.

The National Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, Mumbai. The initiative aims to provide litigants with a speedy and mutually agreeable resolution to disputes while reducing the burden on courts.

According to the Thane District Legal Services Authority, 20,631 pending cases and 68,102 pre-litigation matters were settled during the Lok Adalat. The matters included motor accident compensation claims, cheque-bounce cases, family disputes, bank recovery matters, revenue and tax-related cases and minor criminal cases.

A notable 701 cases that had remained pending for 5, 10, 20 and even 30 years were also resolved through mutual settlement.

Motor Accident Claims Settled

In motor accident compensation matters, 357 cases were settled, with victims and their legal heirs receiving a total compensation of approximately Rs 46.43 crore. Among the settlements, one case in Belapur involved compensation of Rs 2.40 crore, while another case in Thane was settled for Rs 2 crore.

In cheque-bounce matters under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 2,106 old cases were disposed of, resulting in settlements amounting to around Rs 36.54 crore.

Criminal And Revenue Cases

In minor criminal cases, 14,717 accused persons accepted their guilt, resulting in fines totalling approximately Rs 1.63 crore. Meanwhile, 654 pending matters relating to property and revenue departments were settled for around Rs 39.49 lakh.

The Family Court also recorded settlements in 47 matrimonial matters, including five cases where couples decided to resolve their differences and continue their marital relationship.

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Officials said that settlements reached through the Lok Adalat are final and binding on the parties, helping litigants avoid prolonged litigation and providing them relief from lengthy court proceedings.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of District Legal Services Authority secretary Ravindra M. Pajankar, along with the district judiciary and legal services authorities.

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