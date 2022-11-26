Thane: Toll at 13 after another measles death

CDC

Thane: After Mumbai and Bhiwandi, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has reported its first measles death. A girl aged six and a half from Patra Chawl in Shil-Daighar succumbed at a hospital on Thursday night.

Noting that the girl wasn’t vaccinated against measles, TMC chief Abhijit Bangar said, “The child had developed a fever and rash. She was immediately admitted to a private hospital on November 21 but later referred to a hospital in Kalwa. Her condition started deteriorating and was kept on life support.” Mr Bangar said the child’s blood sample confirmed that she died due to measles.

TMC health officials have undertaken a survey of the Shil-Daighar area as the number of cases has been rising. So far, 28 infected patients have been registered.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, eight more confirmed cases have been detected, taking the total to 260. Three patients are on the ventilator.

In areas under the Bhiwandi Nizampura civic body, three deaths have been reported in the 6-14 months age group. In an official release, the civic body said 455 suspected cases have been detected, with 45 of the 121 blood samples returning positive for measles. Only 13 of these 45 patients are vaccinated.

