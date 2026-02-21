Thane To Run For A Cause: Charity Event On March 1 At Upvan Lake To Support Education For Underprivileged Children

Thane Charity Run At Upvan Lake On March 1 To Support Education For Underprivileged Children | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 21: Residents of Thane are set to lace up their running shoes on March 1 for a charity event aimed at bridging the educational divide for underprivileged children. Organised by the Harsh & Hailley Shah Foundation (HHSF), the run will take place at the iconic Upvan Lake, starting at 6:30 AM.

The event marks another chapter in the foundation’s 14-year history of social outreach in the region. According to the organisers, the run is designed not just as a fitness activity but as a "collective step" towards community empowerment and awareness regarding accessible education.

Route and logistics

The charity run will follow a scenic path through one of Thane’s most popular landmarks:

Starting point: Upvan Ghat.

Path: Participants will proceed along the Mission Road walking track.

The turn: Runners will circle near the Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium before heading back.

Finish line: The route concludes where it began, at Upvan Ghat.

Community impact

HHSF has been a staple of social service in Maharashtra for over a decade, with programmes ranging from food security to healthcare. Organisers emphasised that the event is inclusive, inviting families, youth and senior citizens to participate.

"This initiative is about uniting 'Thanekars' for a meaningful cause," a foundation representative stated. "Beyond the physical benefits of the run, every participant helps spread the message that every child deserves a quality education."

Event at a glance

For those interested in participating or supporting the cause, the event kicks off promptly at 6:30 AM on March 1 at Upvan Lake, Thane. The Harsh & Hailley Shah Foundation warmly invites the public to join this movement and help make the initiative a resounding success for the benefit of local children.

