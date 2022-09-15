e-Paper Get App
Thane to mark 'Swachhata Amrit Mahotsav', various activities to be conducted by civic body

TMC chief Vipin Sharma has appealed for participation in large numbers of school and college students and youths as well as Thanekars.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
TMC Chief Vipin Sharma |

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be marking 'Swachhata Amrit Mahotsav' from September 17 to October 2. The cleanliness week will be observed as per the guidelines of the Union government. Cleanliness-related activities have been organized in different areas across the city which calls for public participation.

The activities will be kick-started from Saturday, September 17, with people forming a human chain from Upavan Lake to Yeoor village in the city.

Union government's Urban Development Department announced national initiative called 'Indian Cleanliness League' in which more than 1800 cities across the nation are participating.

Pursuant to this, sanitation-related activities will be implemented in the fortnight from Seva Day on September 17 to Swachhta Day on October 2.

Speaking to the media, Vipin Sharma, chief of TMC, said, "A human chain will be formed by about 7,500 citizens covering the 7.5 km distance from Upavan lake to Yeoor village. The citizens will also be collecting garbage and clearing their surroundings."

Sharma further added that the civic body has planned an awareness rally, health check up for sanitation workers and other competitions have been arranged for the municipal employees and TMC-run school students.

Speaking further about the initiative, Sharma said that the city has picked the name 'Thane Tigers' for the initiative since the animal is symbol of ecological balance.

"In order to show their active participation, every citizen of Thane should register themselves on the Union government-run portal and participate in this cleanliness campaign."

He said that the students of more than 700 schools in the municipal area are also holding a painting competition on the same topic on September 15 and 16.

Thane Cleanliness League

Thane Municipal Corporation has organized 'Thane Swachhta League' at ward committee level on the lines of 'India Swachhta League'. Nine teams from nine ward committees will participate in it.

These teams have been named Naupada Nayak, Manpada Mawle, Uthalsar Yoddha, Lokmanya Legends, Diva Daredevils, Mumbra Musketeers, Kalwa Knights, Wagle Warriors and Vartak Veer.

