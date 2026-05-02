Thane To House India’s First 'Museum Of Colors' As Heritage Market Redevelopment Plans Submitted

Thane leaders propose a first-of-its-kind Museum of Colors alongside upgrades for the city’s historic public markets | File Photo

Thane, May 2: In a significant move to bolster the city's cultural and urban identity, MLA Sanjay Kelkar and MLC Niranjan Davkhare formally submitted two pioneering development proposals to Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

These projects, presented under the Government of India’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), aim to blend modern infrastructure with Thane’s rich historical heritage.

India’s first interactive colour museum

The centrepiece of the submission is the vision for a dedicated ‘Museum of Colors’—the first of its kind in the country. Moving beyond traditional gallery formats, the museum is designed to be an experiential hub focusing on the science, philosophy, and psychology of colours.

"Thane has always been a centre for culture and innovation," stated MLA Sanjay Kelkar. "This museum will place Thane on the global cultural map while serving as an educational landmark for future generations."

Revitalisation of heritage markets

The second proposal outlines a comprehensive redevelopment of two iconic landmarks: the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai (Jambhli Naka) and the Shivaji Vegetable Market. Both markets are over a century old and integral to the city's social fabric.

Key features of the proposed redevelopment include:

User-Centric Design: Prioritising ground-floor accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Modern Infrastructure: Integration of cold storage facilities to reduce produce wastage and boost vendor income.

Heritage Preservation: Shunning "vertical mall" styles in favour of open, airy layouts that preserve the traditional "bazaar" experience.

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Administrative progress

Commissioner Saurabh Rao lauded the initiatives, assuring that the TMC would immediately process these proposals for submission to the Central Government.

Beyond these projects, the legislators also reviewed the progress of AMRUT 1.0 and 2.0 schemes and addressed ongoing water supply grievances, urging the administration to provide swift relief to citizens.

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