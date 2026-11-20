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Thane: Sixteen corporators have been elected to the Standing Committee of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), with representatives from various political parties, including the Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), securing a place on the key civic panel.

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The committee includes nine members from the Shiv Sena, three from the BJP, two from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), one from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and one from AIMIM.

The Shiv Sena representatives are Pawan Kadam, Rajesh More, Mahesh Salvi, Dilip Bartakke, Vikrant Tandel, Sandhya More, Pramila Keni, Babaji Patil and Aadesh Bhagat.

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The BJP is represented by Mrunal Pendse, Kamal Chaudhary and Bharat Chavan, while Yasin Khurshid and Pallavi Jagtap have been selected from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Suhas Desai represents the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Soyuf Farid Dongre is the AIMIM representative.

The Standing Committee plays a crucial role in the civic body's functioning, particularly in financial matters, budgetary decisions and approval of major development proposals. The representation of corporators from different political parties is expected to bring diverse political perspectives to the committee's deliberations.

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