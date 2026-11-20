The competition will bring together 71 theatre teams from across Maharashtra, with preliminary rounds beginning on November 27 in Thane | File Photo

Thane, November 20, 2026: To mark the birth centenary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, a grand state-level one-act play competition has been organised in Thane, providing a platform for emerging theatre artists across Maharashtra. A total of 71 teams, including 25 from rural areas, have registered for the competition, with the winning play set to receive a cash prize of ₹3 lakh.

Organised under the guidance and vision of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the competition is being jointly hosted by Thane Art Guild (TAG), Swatantryaveer Seva Pratishthan and Anand Seva Pratishthan. Organisers stated at a press conference that the competition would feature one of the biggest prize pools in the history of one-act play competitions in Maharashtra.

Preliminary Rounds From November 27

The preliminary rounds will be held from November 27 to December 3, 2026, at the Kashinath Ghanekar Mini Theatre in Thane, while the grand finale will take place on December 6 at Gadkari Rangayatan.

The prize money includes ₹3 lakh for the first-place winner, ₹2 lakh for the second and ₹1 lakh for the third. Individual awards for Best Director, Actor and Actress will also be presented, with ₹50,000 for first place and ₹25,000 for second place. Technical categories, including costume, makeup, set design and lighting, will carry prizes of ₹25,000 each.

The announcement was made in the presence of actors Uday Sabnis and Mangesh Desai, actress Sampada Joglekar, directors Ravi Jadhav and Viju Mane, along with TAG president Mahesh Shanbhag and representatives of the organising institutions.

‘Kalagand’ Award To Honour Theatre Contributions

The organisers will also present the ‘Kalagand’ Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, to recognise individuals who have made consistent contributions to the one-act play theatre circuit. Actress Sampada Joglekar said the award aims to acknowledge artists who continue to work passionately in theatre despite limited recognition. The recipients of this year's award will be announced shortly.

The organisers highlighted that one-act play competitions play an important role in nurturing emerging talent, offering artists opportunities to learn, perform and gain exposure. TAG has also been organising experimental theatre performances every month for the past 14 years to encourage theatre culture.

Also Watch:

With participation from across Maharashtra, the competition is expected to showcase the state's cultural diversity while providing a major platform for emerging and experimental theatre artists.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/