The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a Mumbra Traffic Department ward boy after allegedly catching him accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe near Shilphata | Representational Image

Thane, November 19, 2026: A bribery case has surfaced in the Mumbra Traffic Department, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arresting a ward boy for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a vehicle driver.

The accused, identified as Arbaaz Shaikh (27), a resident of Kausa, was arrested following an ACB operation. According to the complaint, the accused had allegedly demanded money from a vehicle driver in exchange for returning his driving licence, which had been seized during a traffic-related action.

ACB Lays Trap At Traffic Department Office

The complainant, a vehicle driver, approached the Thane ACB on October 25 after allegedly being harassed over the bribe demand. Following verification of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap on Tuesday at the Mumbra Traffic Department office. The accused was allegedly caught accepting ₹5,000 near the old toll naka at Shilphata.

The complainant had earlier been fined ₹10,000 by a Thane court on October 26. On November 2, when he visited the Mumbra Traffic Department office to retrieve his driving licence, the accused allegedly demanded ₹5,000 to facilitate its return. The complainant subsequently approached the ACB.

Probe Into Possible Involvement Of Other Personnel

The ACB team carried out the operation and arrested Shaikh. However, questions have emerged over whether the alleged bribe demand was made independently by the accused or at the direction of another police personnel.

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The ACB is also investigating this aspect of the case. Meanwhile, an offence has been registered at Mumbra Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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