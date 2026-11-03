Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 51-Year-Old MSEDCL Executive Engineer In Bhandup For Allegedly Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe

MSEDCL Executive Engineer Devendra Gilurkar was arrested by the ACB while allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe instalment | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Mumbai unit arrested a 51-year-old Executive Engineer attached to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

The accused public servant has been identified as Devendra Gilurkar (51), Executive Engineer (Civil), MSEDCL Civil Division, Bhandup, Mumbai.

Contractor Approaches ACB Over Bribe Demand

According to the ACB, the action was initiated following a formal complaint lodged by a 37-year-old government civil contractor. The complainant had pending bills amounting to approximately Rs 21 lakh for various government civil works executed since June 2026.

To clear and sanction these outstanding dues, Gilurkar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the contractor. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the contractor approached the ACB Mumbai office on October 26, 2026, and filed a written complaint.

ACB Verification Confirms Bribe Demand

The ACB subsequently initiated a verification process. During the official verification conducted on October 30, 2026, the accused engineer agreed to accept the bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh. He instructed the complainant to pay the amount in instalments and demanded Rs 50,000 as the first instalment to process the files.

Engineer Caught Accepting Rs 50,000

Acting on this verification, the ACB laid a trap at the MSEDCL office on Monday, November 2, 2026. Gilurkar was caught red-handed by the ACB team while allegedly accepting the first bribe instalment of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

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Following the arrest, ACB officials conducted a personal search of the accused engineer, during which his mobile phone was seized for further technical investigation. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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