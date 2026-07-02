 Thane To Host Human Chain Seeking Protection Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park And Surrounding Forest Land
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Thane To Host Human Chain Seeking Protection Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park And Surrounding Forest Land

A human chain will be organised in Thane on July 5 to seek protection of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and surrounding forest land. Organisers are demanding that 193 acres be declared forest land, reservations on 100 acres be cancelled, the proposed Foothill Road project be withdrawn and Adivasi homes be protected.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 02, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
Thane To Host Human Chain Seeking Protection Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park And Surrounding Forest Land
Environmental groups will organise a human chain in Thane to demand protection of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and surrounding forest land | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: A human chain will be organised on Sunday, July 5, to press for the protection of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and its surrounding forest land. The event will begin at 8 am from outside Gaurav Sweets and Namkeen on Tikuji-ni-Wadi Road in Manpada, Thane (West).

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The organisers are seeking protection of 193 acres of land by the Forest Department by declaring it as forest land, cancellation of all reservations on 100 acres earmarked in the Development Plan, withdrawal of the proposed Foothill Road project, and protection of Adivasi homes in and around the national park.

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