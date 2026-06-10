Thane Residents Unite In Massive Environmental Uprising To Save 193-Acre Forest Corridor Adjoining Sanjay Gandhi National Park | File Pic

Thane: In a powerful display of community-led environmental activism, the residents of Thane have launched a massive campaign to protect a vital 193-acre forest patch in the Manpada-Tikujiniwadi area. The movement, triggered by concerns over proposed development projects on the land, has garnered overwhelming support, with an online signature campaign securing over 11,000 signatures in just four days.

The contested forest land is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). According to environmental experts, this 193-acre green cover serves as a critical 'buffer zone' for the national park. The area boasts dense tree cover, natural water bodies, and serves as a natural habitat for wildlife. Notably, leopards and various other wild animals frequently use this forest stretch as a migration corridor.

Local environmentalists, residents, and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have joined forces to appeal to the Maharashtra State Government for the immediate conservation of this forest land. A formal petition detailing these grievances and signed by thousands of citizens will be submitted to the administration. Activists have demanded that the government consult local citizens and listen to their concerns before making any administrative or commercial decisions regarding the forest land.

Key Demands Raised by Citizens:

Transparency: Public disclosure of all official documents, agreements, and administrative movements concerning the 193 acres of forest land.

Independent Inquiry: An independent investigation into recent activities and clearing operations conducted within the area.

Scientific Assessment: A comprehensive scientific and environmental impact assessment of the entire forest zone.

Immediate Protection: Implementation of urgent protective measures to prevent deforestation and any non-forestry activities.

Environmental Consequences of Deforestation

Environmentalists have warned that further depletion of Thane’s remaining green spaces will lead to severe ecological imbalances. Experts highlight that destroying this buffer zone could result in:

Direct destruction of wildlife habitats, escalating human-wildlife conflict.

Severe depletion of groundwater levels.

An increase in extreme weather events, including urban flooding and intense heatwaves.

A dramatic rise in local pollution levels.

With rapid urbanization reshaping Thane, citizens argue that preserving the city's remaining green cover is no longer just an environmental issue, but a necessity for public health and safety.

"Save nature before it is too late; do not remain silent," urged a collective statement from local environmental groups, calling on more citizens to step forward and join the movement to protect the city's ecological lungs.

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