Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Cut On June 12 For MMRDA Pipeline Interconnection Work; Check Affected Areas

Residents in several Thane neighbourhoods are advised to store water ahead of a planned 24-hour supply disruption linked to pipeline upgrade works | AI Generated File Image

Thane, June 10, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 24-hour complete water shutdown in several parts of the city starting Friday morning, June 12, 2026. The interruption is required to facilitate critical water pipeline interconnection works being executed by the MMRDA.

Reason For Water Shutdown

According to an official press release issued by the TMC’s Public Relations Department, the ongoing construction of the elevated road from Anandnagar to Saket has impacted an existing 813 mm diameter major pipeline heading toward the Indira Nagar sump.

To resolve this, the MMRDA has successfully laid 800 meters of a new, higher-capacity 900 mm diameter pipeline (out of a planned 2,200 meters). The upcoming shutdown will allow engineering teams to decommission the old pipeline and interconnect the newly laid 900 mm main line into the city's supply network.

Shutdown Schedule

● Starts: Friday, June 12, 2026, at 9:00 AM

● Ends: Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM

● Duration: 24 Hours

● Post-Restoration Alert: The civic body has warned that water will be supplied at low pressure for 1 to 2 days after the system restarts as pressure builds back up in the network.

Severely Impacted Areas

Water supply will be completely suspended in the following localities:

● Indiranagar, Sathenagar, Ambewadi, and Davlenagar

● Sawarkarnagar

● Lokmanya Nagar (Pada No. 2, 3, and 4)

● Chaitinagar, Pereiranagar, and Zhanjenagar

● Srinagar, Kisannagar, Shivtekdi, and Shantinagar

● Kailasnagar, Bhatwadi, and Warlipada

● Rupadevi Pada, Ramnagar, and C.P. Talao area

● Yeoor and surrounding vicinities

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TMC Appeal

The Thane Municipal Corporation has urged all citizens in the affected zones to store adequate water in advance and use the available resources sparingly during the shutdown and subsequent low-pressure period.

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