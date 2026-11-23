Thane To Hold Constitution Pride Rally On November 26 To Mark Constitution Day | File Pic

Thane, November 23, 2026: A 'Samvidhan Gaurav Rally' (Constitution Pride Rally) will be organised in Thane on November 26 at 4:00 PM, stretching from Thane Railway Station to Samvidhan Chowk at Court Naka. Nanasaheb Indise, Chief Convener of the Shiv-Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar Samvidhan Gaurav Samiti, announced the event during a press conference.

Procession to conclude with Preamble reading

The procession will commence from the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Thane Station, featuring a replica of the Indian Constitution, and will conclude at Samvidhan Chowk with a collective reading of the Preamble. Organised on behalf of the progressive followers of Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in the city, the rally aims to uphold democratic values. Indise appealed to all citizens who believe in these progressive ideologies to gather at Thane Station by 4:00 PM.

Organisers highlight Constitution's protective role

Addressing the core objective of the march, organisers emphasised the need to spread public awareness about the Constitution while countering recent public debates. "Rather than citizens having to take to the streets to protect the Constitution, the Constitution itself protects us—this is the central message we want to deliver to every citizen," the committee stated.

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Citizens urged to participate

Alongside Indise, fellow organisers Bhaskar Waghmare, Rajabhau Chavan, J.G. Yadav, Sanjay Bhalerao, Praful Waghole, Pralhad Magare, and Pramod Ingle have urged Constitution-loving citizens to participate in large numbers.

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