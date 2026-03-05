Thane To Celebrate Jal Mahotsav From March 8–22 To Promote Rural Water Conservation And Community Participation | photo

Thane: In a significant move to strengthen rural water supply systems and promote community-led water conservation, Thane district is set to celebrate ‘Jal Mahotsav’ (Water Festival) from March 8 to March 22.

The initiative aims to make rural water management more sustainable and efficient through active public participation. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Nadi Utsav’ (River Festival) concept, the central government in collaboration with the National Drinking Water Department launched a pilot phase of the ‘Jal Utsav’ in 20 ambitious districts across India in 2024. Following its success, the festival is now being scaled nationwide.

Mission: 55 Liters Per Capita

A primary objective of this initiative, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, is to ensure that every rural household receives a minimum of 55 liters of quality water per person per day through individual tap connections. Existing National Rural Drinking Water Program schemes are being upgraded—increasing capacity from the previous standard of 40 liters per capita to the new 55-liter benchmark.

Furthermore, schools, Anganwadis, subsidized Ashram schools, and government hostels in the district are being equipped with tap water facilities. For isolated tribal hamlets (Wadis and Padas), specialized solar-powered water supply schemes are being implemented.

A Three-Tiered Celebration

The ‘Jal Mahotsav’ will be organized across three administrative levels: National, State, and Village. At the village and Panchayat Samiti levels, the event will be celebrated as ‘Lokjal Utsav,’ placing the responsibility of conservation directly in the hands of the citizens.

Key activities planned at the village level include:

Source Sustainability: Protection and rejuvenation of local water sources.

Community Oversight: Formal transfer of water supply schemes to local committees.

Quality Testing: Women-led field testing kits (FTK) for water quality monitoring.

Awareness Campaigns: Public hygiene drives and ‘Jal Shapath’ (Water Oaths) to encourage conservation.

Active Participation: Involvement of self-help groups (SHGs), youth groups, and local representatives in the upkeep of water infrastructure.

Read Also Khadi Mahotsav 2026 Organized In Thane: A Fusion Of Tradition And Modern Rural Entrepreneurship

Also Watch:

A Call for Community Action

The responsibility for the festival's success has been entrusted to district, taluka, and village administrations under the guidance of the Thane Zilla Parishad.

"This is not just a festival; it is an effective campaign to make rural water management sustainable through community involvement," stated Pandit Rathod, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Water and Sanitation), and Prakash Sase, Executive Engineer.

Officials have urged Gram Sabhas, water committees, and local youth to participate enthusiastically. The administration is confident that this initiative will foster a movement of water literacy, ensuring long-term water security for the rural population.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/