Khadi Mahotsav 2026 Organized In Thane: A Fusion Of Tradition And Modern Rural Entrepreneurship

Thane: To commemorate the 70-year transformative journey of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the "Khadi Mahotsav 2026" was inaugurated at Gavdevi Maidan in Thane. The event has emerged as a powerful confluence of strategic vision, rural entrepreneurship, cultural pride, and youth participation.

A Showcase of National Craftsmanship

The festival features more than 65 stalls representing 15 states from across India. On display are a wide array of Khadi garments, handcrafted products, and innovative solutions from various village industries. The exhibition effectively traces the evolution of Khadi from its historic roots as a symbol of India’s freedom struggle to its modern role as a pillar of a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) India.

Leadership and Vision

The grand cultural evening was led by Mr. Niranjan Davkhare, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and General Secretary of BJP Maharashtra. The event was also graced by Mr. Yogesh Bhamre, State Director of KVIC Maharashtra, along with several other dignitaries and public representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Davkhare emphasized the deeper significance of the fabric:

"Khadi is not just a cloth; it is the identity of India's self-reliance. Every Khadi purchase empowers a rural family and accelerates our goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. 'Vocal for Local' should not remain a mere slogan but must be reflected in the consistent actions of consumers."

Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide

Mr. Yogesh Bhamre highlighted the broader objectives of the festival, stating that Khadi Mahotsav is more than just an exhibition—it is a celebration of rural talent and entrepreneurship. He noted that every artisan’s story is one of struggle, innovation, and national pride. The primary goal of the event is to connect urban consumers directly with these stories, thereby creating sustainable economic opportunities in rural areas.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national initiatives promoting self-reliance and local industries have led to unprecedented growth in the Khadi sector. The Thane Khadi Mahotsav 2026 serves as tangible proof of Gramodaya development originating from the villages.

Event Success and Management

The success of the festival was attributed to the tireless efforts and guidance of officials from the KVIC Maharashtra State Office. Additionally, Bubble Communication, the event management agency associated with the Ghatkopar unit, played a pivotal role in giving the event its grand and impactful scale.

The exhibition remains open at Gavdevi Maidan, inviting citizens to experience and support the rich heritage of rural India.

