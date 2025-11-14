Thane To Bhiwandi In 7 Minutes, MMRDA Issues Fresh Tender For Kolshet Kalher Creek Bridge

MMRDA initiates DPR preparation for Mumbai’s ambitious 70 km integrated tunnel mobility network | File Photo

Mumbai, November 14: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has revived its plan to connect Thane and Bhiwandi through the Kolshet Kalher creek bridge, a link that promises to cut travel time to barely five to seven minutes. The authority had awarded the earlier tender to Ashoka Buildcon Limited in 2024, but technical obstacles at the project site forced changes in the alignment and eventually led to the cancellation of the contract.

Officials said the bridge was initially planned at a length of one point six four kilometres with an estimated cost of two hundred and seventy four crore rupees. Work was expected to begin soon after the tender was finalised, but site challenges made it impossible to proceed.

Fresh tender floated with revised cost

A new tender has now been issued for the design and construction of the creek bridge. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said the authority has restarted the process to get the project underway without further delay. As per the new tender, the bridge will now be a six-lane structure stretching 2.2 kilometres. The estimated cost has risen to four hundred and thirty crore rupees.

The project timeline is set at thirty-six months from the date of commencement. Officials added that the design phase and other preliminary work will take additional time, meaning the actual completion of the bridge will extend beyond three years after construction begins.

Read Also Train Services On Belapur–Uran Route Disrupted For Over 3 Hours After Petroleum Pipeline Leak

Key link for heavy traffic between Thane and Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi, known for its textile and industrial units, sees a constant movement of heavy vehicles towards Thane and Mumbai. With traffic surging in recent years, commuters have been compelled to spend nearly forty five minutes navigating congestion between Bhiwandi and Thane.

MMRDA believes the new creek bridge will ease pressure on existing routes and drastically reduce travel time. However, residents of both cities will need to wait a few more years before they can enjoy a quick seven minute ride between the two points.