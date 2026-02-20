Thane To Become Mobility Hub, Kalyan Future Ready Urban Centre, Says Eknath Shinde On Maharashtra's Major Infrastructure Boost

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde has announced sweeping infrastructure plans for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority area, declaring that Thane will be developed into a mobility hub while Kalyan will emerge as a future ready urban centre.

The announcement was made following the approval of a Rs 48,000 crore budget aimed at addressing rapid urbanisation across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Thane To Lead Connectivity Push

Shinde, who heads the Urban Development Department, said a provision of Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 crore has been earmarked for Thane city. A major highlight is the 12 km Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel project, which has received administrative approval of Rs 18,838 crore. An initial allocation of Rs 3,000 crore has been set aside for 2026 to 2027.

Connectivity between Thane and Mumbai is expected to improve with the extension of Metro 4 from Wadala to Kasarvadavali, Metro 4 A up to Gaimukh, and Metro 6 from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli.

Infrastructure upgrades also include Rs 1,025 crore for the first phase of the Thane Coastal Road and Rs 880 crore for the Anand Nagar Saket Elevated Road. Funds have been earmarked for the beautification of Railadevi and Masunda lakes, along with Rs 214 crore for the Kolshet Kalher Creek Bridge.

Kalyan Dombivli Expansion

The Kalyan Dombivli region is set for significant expansion. To ease traffic congestion, Rs 600 crore has been allocated for the Kalyan Ring Road.

Metro projects including Metro 5 between Bhiwandi and Kalyan, Metro 5 A extending to Ulhasnagar, and Metro 14 connecting Kanjurmarg to Badlapur are expected to position Kalyan as a key transit hub within the region.

The deputy chief minister said these initiatives are designed to prepare the region for sustained growth while improving mobility and urban infrastructure for residents.