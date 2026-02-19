Infrastructure Revolution: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Approves ₹48,000 Crore Budget For Thane-Kalyan Overhaul

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | X | Eknath Shinde

Thane: In a landmark move to reshape the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved a massive ₹48,000 crore budget for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The ambitious fiscal plan aims to transform Thane into a global "Mobility Hub" and Kalyan into a "Progressive Urban Center."

The 2026-27 budget marks a historic milestone for the MMRDA, achieving its first surplus since 2017-18. Approximately 87% of the total outlay is earmarked for capital-intensive infrastructure projects, including metro expansions, subterranean tunnels, and high-speed road corridors.

Thane: The Emerging 'Mobility Hub'

Positioning Thane as the strategic gateway to Mumbai, the government has allocated between ₹12,000 and ₹13,000 crore for the city’s development.

Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel

A flagship project worth ₹18,838 crore has received administrative approval. For the 2026-27 fiscal year, ₹3,000 crore has been set aside to accelerate the 11.8 km twin tunnels under Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which will reduce travel time from 90 minutes to just 15 minutes.

Metro Network Expansion

The budget fuels the completion of Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) and its extension, Metro 4A (up to Gaimukh), alongside Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), ensuring seamless east-west connectivity.

Elevated Road Projects

Significant funds are dedicated to the Thane Coastal Road (₹1,025 crore) and the Anand Nagar-Saket Elevated Road (₹880 crore) to decongest internal city traffic.

Kalyan: Future Transit & Growth Center

₹3,500 Cr Boost

Recognized as the next frontier for urban expansion, the Kalyan-Dombivli region has been allocated ₹2,500 to ₹3,500 crore.

Kalyan Ring Road

To tackle local bottlenecks, ₹600 crore has been prioritized for this ₹1,239 crore project.

Metro Lines Expansion

Kalyan is set to become a transit powerhouse with Metro Line 5 (Bhiwandi-Kalyan), Metro 5A (Ulhasnagar), and the proposed Metro Line 14 (Kanjurmarg-Badlapur).

Inter-City Connectivity

The ₹584 crore Airoli-Katai Naka road is expected to be a game-changer for connectivity between Kalyan and Navi Mumbai.

Sustainability and Water Security

Beyond roads and rails, Deputy CM Shinde emphasized environmental and civic resilience:

Water Security: Instructions were issued to fast-track the Poshir and Shillar dam projects to resolve long-standing water scarcity issues in the MMR.

Lake Beautification Plan

Urban Greening: A provision of ₹214 crore has been made for the beautification of Rayladevi and Masunda Lakes in Thane.

"This budget is not just about concrete; it is about the quality of life. We are integrating 337 km of Metro network with innovative solutions like pod taxis and water taxis to create a multimodal ecosystem," said Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The aggressive push for infrastructure is expected to trigger a significant surge in real estate and commercial investments in the Thane-Kalyan belt, further decentralizing Mumbai’s congested business districts.

