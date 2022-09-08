Thane: TMT initiates bus service from Parsik Nagar to Vashi railway station

Inauguration of new TMT bus service to Vashi Railway station from Parsik nagar | Abhitash Singh

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) first bus service from Thane's Parsik Nagar to Vashi railway station was initiated from Thursday, September 8. NCP leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad flagged off the bus service in presence of TMT officials and common citizens.

A large number of people travel to to Vashi for jobs and business purpose from Parasik Nagar, Kharegaon and Kalwa.

Jitendra Awhad at the inaugural said, "As there are offices of various establishments in Vashi, the working class had to reach go to Thane station from Kalwa and then board another train to Vashi. I advised Thane Transport Committee (TMT) member Prakash Patil to make appropriate efforts to start bus service from Thane to Vashi in order to avoid inconveniences to commuters."

Awhad further added, "All the officials followed up and initiated this bus service. Many travel from Parsik Nagar to Vashi, I hope this service will benefit them."

During the flag off of the bus service the TMT transport chairman Vilas Joshi, NCP Thane city president Anand Paranjape, opposition Leader Milind Patil, corporator Surekha Patil, Abhijit Pawar along with common citizens were present.