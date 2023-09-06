 Thane: TMC's RDMC Rescues Female Monitor Lizard From Drain In Wagle Estate
An officer from the forest department said, " The said monitor lizard is female the weight is 1.600 grams and is 4 months old."

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 12:43 AM IST
A female monitor lizard weighing 1.600 grams was safely rescued by the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) personnel in Thane on Tuesday, September 5 at around 12:30 pm.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday regarding a monitor lizard found in a small drain at Shafiq Compound behind Padwal Nagar in Wagle Estate in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell personnel along with the veterinary officer and forest department personnel reached the spot with one pick-up vehicle."

Tadvi further added, " The monitor lizard was rescued safely with the help of the disaster management cell, forest department and the veterinary department personnel. It was been handed over to the forest department personnel." An officer from the forest department said, " The said monitor lizard is female the weight is 1.600 grams and is 4 months old."

