 Thane News: TMC To Hold Lokshahi Din On October 3
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation | File

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will hold Lokshahi Din on October 3 . The officials from the Thane civic body have urged the citizens to submit their applications to their office by September 18.

The event is observed every month wherein the civic officials take cognisance of issues faced by residents and take action against it.

While filing the applications Form-1(b) must be submitted by the applicant along with each application which is made available at the Civic Facilities Center.

Details On Lokshahi Day

During the Lokshahi Day at the TMC headquarters, the citizens' applications pending action are accepted. Citizens are required to mention the token number received while submitting the applications.

The officials from TMC said, "Applicant should submit only one complaint in one application, application with more than one complaint will not be accepted."

The official further added that the case related to the establishment, pending in various courts or falling under Right to Information and applications on the letterhead of the organization of the political party corporators will not be accepted. "Application made in the case where the final answer has been or will be given will not be accepted," the official said.

