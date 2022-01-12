Thane: TMC vaccinates 47,298 children against COVID-19 till January 11

After starting the vaccination for 15 to 18 years students across Thane city. The Thane Municipal Corporation till January 11, has vaccinated around 47, 298 students against COVDI-19. Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC had appreciated the overwhelming response received from the students for vaccination.

Mhaske visited the different centres across Thane city to encourage the students to take vaccination jab. He appealed that more students should take the vaccination jabs. "Meanwhile, they should not forget to wear mask, follow social distancing, wash hands and follow other COVID-19 protocols issued by the state government," said Mhaske during the visits.

The TMC started the vaccination for 15 to 18 years students on January 3, 2022. "It was started across 29 vaccination centres at school, colleges and civic centres. From the very first day the authorities had received overwhelming response with an increasing footfalls. The timely awareness programs and students eager to think about their own safety has been noticed, he added

Mhaske further said that the authorities will soon finish up vaccinating each and every youngsters in the city. He appreciated the work of the doctors and other staff who are helping in a smooth vaccination.

Mhaske said presently the school till standard 9th and 11th are closed till February 15. "We will complete the vaccination in the period. Youngsters who are taking the first dose, should also follow the protocol to take the second dose on time," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:24 PM IST