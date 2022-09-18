Thane: TMC to spend Rs 2 cr developing playgrounds across city | Unsplash

In a move that would benefit children and sportspersons from Thane city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is planning to develop grounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play.

Earlier, the president of Thane-based NGO Thane Citizens Foundation (TCF), Kasber Augustine alleged that in Thane there are around 128 open spaces or grounds under TMC but very few are being used as gardens and most of the open spaces are rented for political events, weddings and cultural functions.

Manish Joshi, deputy commissioner, TMC said, “The allegation that open spaces or grounds are solely used for political events or other events and not for playing is wrong. A proposal of around Rs 2 crore is in the pipeline for dedicated playgrounds for children and sportspersons of the city. There are some open spaces which are rented for political events, weddings and cultural functions but that is only for 45 days a year. But we are planning dedicated playgrounds and implementation will be done soon.”

Joshi said apart from studies, children should develop an interest in extra-curricular activities as well. “Also, all aspiring sportspersons from the city should get an opportunity to hone their skills and for that dedicated playgrounds are necessary,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kasber Augustine said, “It should be noted that due to an increase in the population in Thane and also rapid urbanisation, open grounds in the city are vanishing. The children from the city have to look for alternative spaces while the leaders are always eyeing open spaces for organising political events and ceremonies. Our aim was to bring all the sportspersons, children and also their parents together to protest and ask the Thane civic body to provide us with our rights by giving playgrounds and open spaces for the citizens.”

A senior TMC official said, “Soon after the monsoon we will work on the plan and will provide the children and sportspersons of the city with around 15 playgrounds, specially dedicated for sports and play.”