Thane: TMC to conduct door-to-door check-ups for TB, Leprosy patients

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation to carry the search mission for the Tuberculosis and Leprosy patients in the city. Over 400 teams has been formed for this mission, which will be implemented by carrying door to door checks-ups from next month.

"The search mission will be to curb the spread of Tuberculosis and Leprosy within the citizens. Around 420 teams including medical officials and Asha workers, will be carrying the door to door check-ups," said TMC official.

"The one noticed with the symptoms related to above mentioned diseases, will be provided with the free medical tests at Municipal and government-run clinics or medical centres in Thane city," added an official.

The mission will be implemented from December 1 to 16, in Thane, by TMC's health department.

"The team consisting medical officials, Asha workers, social workers and volunteers from various organisations, will also be consulting about these two diseases and their symptoms, within the citizens while carrying the check-ups," informed one of the official from TMC's health department.

"Hence, the citizens tested positive with these two diseases, will be provided with free medical treatment and medicines by the TMC's health department," informed official.