Thane: TMC to celebrate 27 years of Ram Marathe music festival

(L) Deepika Bhide-Bhagwat, (R) Dr Manjiri Dev | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) this year will be organising the 27th year of the Ram Marathe music festival from 2nd to 4th December, 2022. During the festival the music lovers will be treated to classical singing along with Kathak dance and musical drama informed TMC chief Abhijit Bangar.

As per the TMC officials on the first day of the festival, senior Kathak dancer Dr Manjiri Dev will be awarded with Pandit Ram Marathe Memorial award while singer Deepika Bhide-Bhagwat will be honoured with Ram Marathe Smriti Youth award.

The festival will be held at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and it is free for citizens.

Participants in the festival

Sayli Talwalkar (Vocal), Abhishek Bhuruk (Drums), Kalyan Pandey (Tabla), Rohit Kulkarni (Key Board), Sanket Nashik (Guitar) will participate in the festival.

On 2nd, 3rd and 4th December, 2022 there will be performanes by known artists like Begum Parveen Sultana will sing and will be accompanied by Shadab Sultana Khan and Kathak dance performance by Vidha Lal from Delhi followed by Thumri/ Dadra/ Bhajan by Sobha Chaudhary and Aparna Kelkar, Aviraj Tayde will be doing a classical music concert. Eminent sarod player Pt. Tejendra Majumdar from Kolkata will be a part of the event.

Artists Nidhi Prabhu (Kathak dance), Kalyani Salunkhe (singing) and Mukund Marathe (singing) will participate in the Thanekar's Kala Sadhana program. Drama Sangeet Saubhadra will be experimented and the play will be presented by Gandharvabhushan Jayaram Shiledar Sangeet Natay Seva Trust, Pune, and produced by Marathi Rangbhumi, Pune. The Thanekars will get a chance to watch a musical play after a long time.

There will be a musical tribute program to Shiv Kumar Sharma, Padmashri Pt. Satish Vyas (Santur), Pt. Mukundaraj Dev (Tabla), Vivek Sonar (Flute), Ambi Subramaniam (Violin), Rajesh Srinivasan (Mridungam) and the audience will be able to experience a great concert.

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed the enthusiastic music, dance and art lovers from Thane to participate in a large numbers at Ram Marathe music festival.