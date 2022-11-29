Thane: 65-year-old tenant thrown out of home by a flat owner in Dombivali

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 65-year-old tenant thrown out of home by a flat owner in Dombivali

The owner also threatened to kill the senior citizen, a case was registered against the flat owner at the Manpada police station

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Thane: A 65-year-old residing in a rented flat was thrown out from his home by the flat owner  at Poshio Lakeshore Green at Palawa in Dombivali on Sunday, November 27 in the afternoon.

The flat owner also threatened to kill the senior citizen and a case has been registered against the flat owner at Manpada police station said a police officer on Tuesday.

The tenant is Syed Hussain (65) a resident of Poshio Lakeshore Green and the accused flat owner has been identified as Kishan Narayankumar Sinha (35).

Shekar Bagade, a senior police inspector from Manpada police station said, "Syed (65) lives as a tenant in Sinha's house at Palawa in Dombivali. Sinha was insisting Syed leave the house but Syed did not listened so Sinha forced into the victim house and without the permission of victim started throwing his belongings on Sunday. Accused hitted Syed on his finger and injured him when he tried to stop him. Accused also threatened the victim that he will kill him. We have registered as case against the accused and further investigating the case."

