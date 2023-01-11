Thane: TMC takes off illegal hoardings put up near civic headquarters; complaint registered against unknown people |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar ordered the anti-encroachment department of the Thane civic body to initiate action against the illegally placed hoardings in the city. Accordingly, action was taken against the hoardings that were illegally put up in front of the TMC headquarters at Panchpakhadi in Thane.

Hoardings taken off and complaint lodged against unknown persons

The hoardings were immediately removed as soon as it was noticed that the text creating a tense like situation was written on the hoardings. The TMC anti-encroachment department assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher has also lodged a complaint against unknown persons at Naupada Police Station.

Banners read texts against the ruling government

Mahesh Aher said,"Illegal hoardings measuring 6x8 feet and 8x8 feet were placed at the entrance of Siddhivinayak temple at circle near TMC headquarter at General Arunkumar Vaidya Marg, Kachrali Lake in Thane with objectionable text 'Khaun Khaun 50 Khoke, Majlet Boke, Majlet Boke' written on it and next to it on another hoarding it was written Shrikhand Thanekar will share the plot?' It was pointed out that by writing such a text, unknown persons deliberately tried to create tension in society. The said hoardings have been taken into custody and a complaint has been filed against the unknown persons at Naupada Police Station."

Action taken under guidance of TMC officials

The action was taken under the guidance of TMC deputy commissioner of encroachment control and eviction department Gajanan Godepure and Mahesh Aher along with the staff of Encroachment Department. The TMC Commissioner told FPJ that the action against unauthorized hoardings will continue on behalf of the Thane civic body.