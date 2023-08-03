Thane: TMC Signs Agreement With MahaPreit For Cluster Development At Kisan Nagar |

Thane: The cluster development plan is taking shape in Thane as the work for the first phase of the scheme has started in Kisannagar. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MahaPreit) to develop part of the hilly bungalow, Hazuri and Kisannagar clusters in the same phase.

Chairman and managing director of MahaPreit Bipin Shrimali, civic chief Abhijit Bangar, additional commissioner Prashant Rode, deputy director town planning Pradeep Gohil, executive engineer Mahesh Rawal, Vijaykumar Patil of MahaPriet, Purushottam Jadhav, Prashant Gedam, Ravindra Chavan, Subhash Nage and Sunil Pote and technical advisor of TMC Sanjay Deshmukh and his assistant Sagar Pawar were present during the agreement.

Urban Revitalisation plans

In order to collectively redevelop unauthorised and officially declared dangerous buildings, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came up with the cluster scheme. Regulations for implementing urban regeneration schemes (clusters) in areas lacking basic facilities and for the redevelopment of dangerous and old buildings in municipal areas have been included in the integrated development control and promotion regulations.

A total of 45 urban revitalization plans (URP) have been notified by the TMC so far. Six clusters including URP-1-Kopri, URP-3-Rabodi, URP-12-Kisan Nagar, URP-13-Lokmanya Nagar, URP-11-Hajuri and URP-6-Tekdi Bunglow, will be implemented on a priority basis.

The civic chief said, “MahaPrieit has experience in many internal projects like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), housing projects for economically weaker sections. Therefore, the implementation of the cluster will be promoted through this organisation.”

The URP has been prepared for the redevelopment of dilapidated, dangerous, unauthorised and official buildings in the city with well-planned and complete civic infrastructure on an area of 1,500 hectare.

