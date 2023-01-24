Thane: TMC seizes 451 kg banned plastic from Wagle Estate, Uthalsar & Kalwa ward committee |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is conducting a regular action on plastic ban in entire TMC jurisdiction. The action was taken in Wagle Estate, Uthalsar, Kalwa and Diva ward committee through solid waste management department. A total of 451 kg of banned plastic was seized in the operation and a total fine of Rs. 11500 was collected.

Upto Rs 5000 was collected as fine from offenders

Plastic ban campaign was implemented under Wagle Estate ward committee. A total of 23 establishments were inspected in the ward and a total of 3 kg of plastic was seized and a fine of Rs 5,000 was collected from them. Under Uthalsar ward committee, 450 kg plastic was seized at Gokul Das wadi in Khopat and a fine of Rs 5000 was collected.

A total of 8 establishments were inspected in the Kalwa ward committee area and 1 kg of plastic was seized and a total fine of Rs 1500 was collected.

The said action was taken under the guidance of TMC deputy commissioner Tushar Pawar, health officer Dr.Balaji Haldekar, chief sanitation inspector Jayant Patnaik and deputy chief sanitation inspector Raiman Dandekar.

