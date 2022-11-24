Thane: TMC seized 47kg banned plastic and recovered fine Rs 15k from shops

Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as a part of the plastic ban campaign on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22 and took action on 25 shops in Kopri, Uthalsar and Kopat area in Thane and confiscated 47kg of banned plastic and recovered a fine of Rs 15,000 from them. The action was taken as per the order given by TMC chief Abhijit Bangar.

Earlier the central government ordered the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to take action regarding single use plastic and accordingly, the campaign has been undertaken by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The plastic that is thrown away once is causing harm to the environment. For this, action is being taken against the shopkeepers as well as the establishments who are stocking and selling single use plastic as well as all the establishments. The campaign of the said action is going to be implemented in a more intense form in Thane city in the coming days said a official from TMC.

A official from the TMC said, "The action on the shops who were using the banned plastic started from Kopri area, Station Road, Kopari Market area in Thane East from Monday, November 22 and during the action 35 kg of single use plastic was seized from the shops and a total fine of 10 thousand rupees was collected. On Tuesday, in the action taken under Uthalsar Ward Committee, 12 kg plastic carry bags were confiscated from Uthalsar Market and Khopat Market area and a fine of 5 thousand was collected."

TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar through a release has appealed to the shopkeepers and citizens to avoid using single use plastic.

TMC is also creating a public awareness among the citizens to avoid the use of the said single use plastic through various mediums including street plays. The Thane civic body has warned the citizens, shopkeepers and establishments to not use the single use plastic which has been banned or strict action can be taken against the violators in the form Rs 5,000 to 25,000 fine and also imprisonment of 6 months.