Thane: TMC presents ₹4370 crore budget for financial year 2023-24 |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced its ₹4370 crore budget for the year 2023-24 on Tuesday, March 21.

Presented by TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, this is the first time that the civic budget has crossed ₹4000 crore mark since the financial year 2010-11.

This time the emphasis has been given on increasing revenue generation, fiscal discipline in expenditure, reduction in unnecessary revenue expenditure, implementation of the three-pronged program of sanitation, health and education, completion of works undertaken under smart city project, improvement in administrative work, completion of works received from grants within prescribed time, works on important objectives such as maintaining quality.

Focus on CM’s Badalte Thane campaign

While presenting the budget, Bangar said, “More focus will be given on the Chief Minister's ‘Badalte Thane’ campaign, which encompasses several other crucial projects such as the Swachh Thane project, Daigar project, closure of Diva dumping ground, cleaning of public roads, renovation and reconstruction of public toilets, and setting up of container toilets.”

“Apart from this we will also work towards ‘Pothole-free Thane’ initiative, filling gap joints in cement concrete roads, maintaining good quality of roads,” he added.

‘Sundar Thane’

Bangar further added, “Under ‘Sundar Thane’ initiative, activities such as beautification of the city, lake conservation will be taken up, etc."

"Many initiatives like Chief Minister Matrutva Suraksha Yojana, extra remuneration for Asha volunteers, anomaly scan, strengthening of maternity homes will be implemented in Thane city,” continued Bangar.

Other than this, works regarding setting up of schools, a multispeciality hospital, strengthening Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa, expansion of Eastern Freeway between Ghatkopar to Thane, Anand Nagar to Saket elevated road, connecting Thane city and Kopri East Wagle Estate, have been included in the TMC budget.

Addressing the media after the budget presentation Bangar said, “The budget presented today was realistic, practical and citizens friendly. Our main focus is on basic infrastructure and innovative development. The most important source of income for the administration is through property tax. All the companies in the city as well as residents need to pay their taxes correctly. The administration is expected to collect ₹731 crore in property tax, ₹565 crore as a development fees, ₹225 crore as water fees, permissions and advertising fees ₹22.37 crore in the financial year 2023-24."

Here is the list of important projects for the development of Thane:

1) ₹85 crore for the cleanliness of public roads.

2) ₹81 crore for the renovation and repairs of new toilets in the city.

3) ₹5.5 crore for container toilets in the city.

4) As Thane is regarded as the Lake city the TMC in its budget has set ₹10 crore aside for the beautification of the lakes.

5) ₹30 crore for the beautification of city under Sundar Thane campaign.

6) Buying 165 electric buses which is going to be included in Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) fleet.