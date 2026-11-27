Thane: TMC Launches Telemedicine Service At 3 Civic Health Centres, Offering Video Consultations With Specialists Across 6 Departments | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched a telemedicine service offering video consultations with specialist doctors at three civic health centres, reducing the need for patients to make repeated trips to major hospitals for medical advice.

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Under the pilot initiative, patients can visit participating health centres and consult specialists relevant to their medical conditions through video calls. After assessing patients’ complaints and symptoms, specialists provide treatment guidance, while the necessary medicines are made available at the same facility.

The civic body plans to extend the facility to other health centres across the city depending on patient response. The initiative aims to address hospital overcrowding amid Thane’s growing population. With specialist doctors unavailable at every local clinic, residents often have to travel to major hospitals, spending considerable time and money.

The service covers gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, dermatology, ophthalmology and ear, nose and throat (ENT) consultations.

The health department launched the initiative under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Dr Major Nitin Rathod, who has directed Medical Health Officer Dr Prasad Patil to continue prioritising healthcare initiatives aimed at public welfare.

The civic body had previously operated a telemedicine service during the Covid pandemic, enabling patients to consult doctors from home amid the risk of infection. The revamped initiative uses technology to bring specialist medical advice to neighbourhood health centres, easing the burden on residents seeking treatment at major hospitals across the city.