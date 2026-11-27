From Tragedy To Demolition: Mumbai's Army-Built ₹10 Crore Footbridge To Make Way For Sixth Line | File Pic

Mumbai: A footbridge built by the Indian Army in just 117 days following the deadly 2017 Elphinstone Road stampede is set to be demolished to make way for the sixth railway line between Khar and Mumbai Central. Western Railway (WR) has started inspecting the area around the Prabhadevi–Parel footbridge to assess the feasibility of removing the structure and identifying space for a new bridge. However, the demolition date has not yet been finalised.

Footbridge Built After 2017 Stampede

The bridge was among three footbridges constructed by the Army after the September 29, 2017, stampede at Elphinstone Road station, now known as Prabhadevi, which claimed 23 lives. Following the tragedy, the Army's Bombay Engineering Group, popularly known as Bombay Sappers, was roped in to construct footbridges at Prabhadevi–Parel, Curry Road and Ambivli stations. The Prabhadevi–Parel bridge, built at a cost of around Rs 10 crore, was inaugurated in February 2018. It provided an important east-west connection for commuters travelling between the two stations.

Mumbai: Central Railway Begins Dismantling Parel Station Footbridge Staircase For Fifth And Sixth Railway Lines#ParelStation #CentralRailway #MumbaiRailways #ParelFootbridge #RailwayInfrastructure #FifthAndSixthLines #MumbaiNews #Parel @ImAbhi5200 https://t.co/eZuZKuIuwk — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 26, 2026

Demolition Linked To Sixth-Line Project

The proposed demolition is linked to the sixth-line project between Khar and Mumbai Central, being undertaken under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). The additional line is aimed at separating suburban and long-distance train operations, allowing both services to run more efficiently. The project is expected to increase carrying capacity on one of Western Railway's busiest sections. However, the existing footbridge falls within the alignment required for the proposed infrastructure, prompting the railway administration to consider its removal.

Alternative Access Before Demolition

A Western Railway official said the ongoing inspection is focused on identifying suitable space for constructing a replacement footbridge. "The proposed alignment of the sixth line passes through the area occupied by this footbridge. We are inspecting the site to assess the space available for a new bridge. An alternative arrangement for passenger movement will have to be planned before the existing structure is removed," the official said.

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The proposed removal could affect thousands of commuters using the footbridge daily to access Prabhadevi and Parel stations. Both stations serve busy commercial, office and residential areas in central Mumbai. With substantial passenger movement between the two stations, ensuring uninterrupted east-west connectivity will be crucial during the construction period.

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