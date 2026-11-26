Central Railway begins dismantling Parel station’s eastern footbridge staircase to make way for two additional railway lines | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: In a setback for commuters using Parel railway station, Central Railway has begun dismantling the eastern staircase of the wide footbridge connecting Parel and Prabhadevi stations to make way for the proposed fifth and sixth railway lines between Kurla and Parel.

The staircase has been closed to passengers for the past 7-10 days, with demolition work now underway. Ironically, the footbridge, built in 2023 to ease overcrowding, is being modified barely three years after it was opened.

The six-metre-wide footbridge is a crucial access point for nearly three to four lakh commuters who use Parel and Prabhadevi stations every day. The eastern staircase at Parel falls within the alignment of the proposed railway lines, making its removal necessary.

Central Railway plans to extend the footbridge towards the east, with supporting pillars already erected. The two additional tracks will pass beneath the extended structure.

"The eastern portion of the footbridge will be extended, and the new railway lines will pass underneath it. The work is expected to take until October 2027," a senior Central Railway official said.

Station Facilities To Be Shifted

The fifth and sixth lines will also require the relocation of several existing facilities at Parel station. Ticket counters, the station master's office, railway staff offices and two-wheeler parking are currently housed in a common structure alongside the existing fifth line.

These facilities will have to be shifted to clear space for the new tracks. Railway officials said efforts were being made to minimise the relocation by making optimum use of the available space.

The development comes after Parel station underwent renovation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of around Rs 19 crore. The need to modify recently developed infrastructure highlights the space constraints involved in expanding railway capacity in the densely built-up central Mumbai corridor.

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Project Delayed Since 2008

The Kurla-Parel-CSMT fifth and sixth line project was announced in 2008 but remained delayed for years due to land acquisition and rehabilitation of project-affected families.

The rehabilitation of 714 project-affected persons this year has cleared a major hurdle. The railway workshop area at Parel also falls along the proposed alignment, making this stretch particularly important for the project's progress.

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