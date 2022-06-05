e-Paper Get App

Thane: TMC goes green on occasion of World Environment Day

The initiative was taken by the Garden Department & Tree Authority and Pollution Control Department of the civic body.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File Image

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, June 5, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) this year planted trees at Anand Nagar and Ghodbunder Road area in Thane.

The initiative was taken by the Garden Department & Tree Authority and Pollution Control Department of the civic body.

Former corporator Naresh Manera, Siddharth Ovalekar, Sadhana Joshi, deputy commissioner Dinesh Tayde, assistant commissioner Pritam Patil along with locals and officials and staff of Thane Municipal Corporation's Gardens, Trees Authority and Pollution Control Department were present during the event.

"The trees were planted at Anand Nagar and Ghodbunder Road area in Thane for effective implementation of the National Clean Air Action Plan, Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Tayde said.

"These Trees were planted with the grant received from the 15th Finance Commission by adopting the concept of Nakshatra forest," the Dy Commissioner added.

The Thanekars loved the concept and they liked the idea very much and welcomed it. Moreover, the civic body in order to undertake environmental protection measures for buildings under the TMC area is taking the help of the India Building Council (IGBC).

Read Also
NMMC to plant over 1000 bamboo trees at Jewel of Navi Mumbai on World Environment Day
article-image
HomeMumbaiThane: TMC goes green on occasion of World Environment Day

RECENT STORIES

Controversial remarks against minorities are views of fringe elements, not govt, India conveys to...

Controversial remarks against minorities are views of fringe elements, not govt, India conveys to...

Maharashtra government honours TMC Chief Dr Vipin Sharma for city's Performance under 'My Vasundhara...

Maharashtra government honours TMC Chief Dr Vipin Sharma for city's Performance under 'My Vasundhara...

Tamil Nadu: Minor girl forced to sell oocytes, health department begins probe

Tamil Nadu: Minor girl forced to sell oocytes, health department begins probe

Football leagues in Ukraine likely to resume in August despite Russian invasion

Football leagues in Ukraine likely to resume in August despite Russian invasion

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan receive threat letter

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan receive threat letter