Thane: TMC goes green on occasion of World Environment Day

Photo: File Image

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, June 5, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) this year planted trees at Anand Nagar and Ghodbunder Road area in Thane.

The initiative was taken by the Garden Department & Tree Authority and Pollution Control Department of the civic body.

Former corporator Naresh Manera, Siddharth Ovalekar, Sadhana Joshi, deputy commissioner Dinesh Tayde, assistant commissioner Pritam Patil along with locals and officials and staff of Thane Municipal Corporation's Gardens, Trees Authority and Pollution Control Department were present during the event.

"The trees were planted at Anand Nagar and Ghodbunder Road area in Thane for effective implementation of the National Clean Air Action Plan, Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Tayde said.

"These Trees were planted with the grant received from the 15th Finance Commission by adopting the concept of Nakshatra forest," the Dy Commissioner added.

The Thanekars loved the concept and they liked the idea very much and welcomed it. Moreover, the civic body in order to undertake environmental protection measures for buildings under the TMC area is taking the help of the India Building Council (IGBC).