Thane: TMC Estate department property to be leased out at ready-reckoner rates

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: Properties in possession of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) estate department are leased out to organisations engaging in social welfare works.

Now, these properties will be leased out at ready-reckoner rates to entities who will pay well. These properties will be leased by drawing Expression of Interest (EOI), as stated in an order by TMC chief Vipin Sharma.

A Ready Reckoner Rate (RRR) is the standard value of an immovable property assessed and regulated by the respective state government in which the property is established.

Sharma, in the order, has also directed the officials to take back properties from defaulting entities or places that have been encroached upon. It also includes host of properties for which the agreement has ended.

Action against same has been initiated starting Monday, September 19, by Mahesh Aher, assistant commissioner of encroachment control and eviction department.

Thus far, the TMC has initiated action on Nisarga Sanskar Bhawan at Siddheshwar Lake area, another building at Kolbad and the Gym built in MHADA colony in Savarkar Nagar.

The Bhawan was leased to Chaitragauri Mahila Mandal until completion of EOI process at nominal rate of Re 1. The TMC took the possession of the building back.

They had leased the building at Kolbad to a Vastu Nageshwar Health and Sports Club but took over since the lease agreement has expired.

The gym built with MLA and MP funds at Mhada Colony in Savarkar Nagar was made available on lease to the Savarkar Nagar Residents Association. Not only has the lease expired, the outstanding rent of Rs 21, 517 is yet to be made by the leasee. A person was booked under the MRTP Act for unauthorised construction made in the building.

Mahesh Aher said, "The community temple and gymnasium built with the funds of MLAs and MPs have been leased to various organisations and their term has expired. Now fresh EOI will be issued by the TMC estate department for a new rent agreement."

Speaking about the action initiated on unauthorised construction Mahesh Aher said, "Case has been registered under MRTP Act against Chintaman Patil (Maya Patil) in connection with unauthorised construction at Waghbeel also against Prakash Payre at Naupada police station for unauthorised construction in the open space behind the commercial centre which is under Naupada ward committee."