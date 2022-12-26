Thane: TMC chief switches to action mode, orders officials to blacklist contractor for shoddy work in Kopri

Thane: TMC chief switches to action mode, orders officials to blacklist contractor for shoddy work |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar on Saturday, December ,24 ordered the TMC officials to blacklist the contractor for shoddy work at Ashtavinayak Chowk at Kopri in Thane (East). He directed the officials not to tolerate poor quality of work.

It has been observed that from last few months the TMC commissioner was getting complaints from the Kopri residents regarding poor quality of work.

TMC chief paid surprise visit over multiple complaints

Bangar on Saturday decided to pay a surprise visit to the work to personally see the work executed. During the visit the Thane civic body chief served notice on executive engineer regarding the the complaints to which executive engineer clarified that the contractor started work on his own and the corporation is yet to make the payments for the work.

During the inspection expressing displeasure with the clarification offered by the officials Abhijit Bangar said, " The residents complaint is really justified because the quality of work is poor."

Bangar directed the executive engineer to blacklist the contractor and send a compliance report to him. He also instructed the executive engineer, junior engineer, and the deputy engineer that even if the contractor had started work on his own, it was their duty to personally inspect the work.

Bangar also visited Ganesh Visarjan Ghat

The TMC chief also visited Ganesh Visarjan Ghat in Kopri and gave suggestions on improving the lighting on sculptures, remove the garbage collected on the left side of the exit, and instructed officials to appoint a security guard to ensure cleanliness and upkeep of the ghat and the amphitheatre. He also instructed the officials to complete the pending work on waterfront development in Kopri within one month.

Inspected the works near Kalwa Bridge

The commissioner also visited the Kalwa bridge, and waterfront along the Saket Complex road. He observed that the work pertaining to the jogging track in the garden had not been done properly, and asked officials to increase the seating arrangements and install gazebos in the garden to encourage senior citizens and children to use the area.