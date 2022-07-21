Thane: TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma inspects road repair and pothole filling work

Representative Image |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr.Vipin Sharma inspected the road repair and pothole filling work at Anandnagar check post in Thane on Tuesday, July 19 and gave strict instructions to the officials and contractors of MMRDA to improve the quality of the said work.

Due to the rains for the last few days, the work of filling potholes is going on a priority basis at various places in Thane city.

Thane civic body chief Dr. Vipin Sharma is constantly reviewing and himself inspecting the road work. In the wake up of rain, the municipal commissioner had ordered to fill the potholes on the roads. Accordingly, the process of filling the potholes is underway through the Public Works Department.

MMRDA is responsible for the maintenance and repair of this road and expressing displeasure with the ongoing work the civic body chief gave strict instructions to the concerned officials to do quality work. He gave instructions to improve the quality of the ongoing work of paver block, level the road and filling potholes.

Meanwhile, through the public works department of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the work of filling potholes through asphalting on the main road as well as internal road is going on.

Present along with the civic body chief for the inspection were additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Sanjay Herwade, municipal engineer Prashant Songra, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, Balasaheb Chavan,Shankar Patole, additional municipal engineer Arjun Ahire and assistant commissioners, executive engineers , deputy engineer and other municipal officers.