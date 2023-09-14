Thane: TMC Chief, Actor Bhau Kadam Unveil Indian Swachhta League 2023's Insignia 'Thane Titans'

FPJ

Thane: Under the initiative of Indian Swachhta League 2.0, the emblem of Thane city 'Thane Titans' was unveiled by the captain of the team and famous actor Bhau Kadam in the presence of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar at Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane on Tuesday.

3085 cities of the country are participating in this campaign of Indian Swachhta League under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, including 411 cities of Maharashtra. The fortnight from 15th September to 2nd October will be celebrated as Swachhta League.

Bhau Kadam said, "The cleanliness of your thane city should be great and your city should jump to the first rank. For that, I myself will participate in the Indian Swachhta League. He appealed to the citizens of Thane to participate in this competition in large numbers."

The TMC chief Bangar said, "As Thane city has historical, cultural and political identity, I appeal that we all should try hard to make this city known as a clean city."

Main objectives

The main objectives of the Indian Swachhta League are to spot the places where littering occurs and eliminate it completely, to carry out large-scale cleaning of beaches, hills, tourist spots, major public places of the city by youth initiative by various teams, to promote youth participation in cleanliness for waste-free cities.

Bangar said that the self-government bodies must participate in this sub-committee and the participation of citizens is equally important.

The Indian Swachhta League will be held on Sunday, September 17 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium.

Bangar appealed to Thanekars to participate in this competition.

Link for the competition

The link of the competition will be given to all the schools and the schools should register through the students and parents and submit all this data to the Education Department of the Municipal Corporation.

Bangar said, "On September 17, the teachers should involve the students by dressing up the students according to cleanliness, displaying different ideas and some other related innovative presentations. Actor Bhau Kadam the captain of Thane Titans team will personally visit the school which gets the first position in this competition.

On this occasion, while communicating with the principals and teachers of the municipal and private schools, the commissioner cleared the doubts raised by the teachers.