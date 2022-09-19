Thane: TMC announces 12-hour water cut in some parts of city on Wednesday

File Photo

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday announced a 12-hour water cut in some parts of Thane city to be enforced on Wednesday (September 21). The Thane civic body has appealed to the citizens to stock up on water in advance.

“Due to heavy rainfall in September, the Bhatsa Dam has been flooded from time to time which has led to waterlogging at the Pise filtration plant. The strainer at the plant is clogged with silt and garbage, impacting supply to the city,” TMC said in a statement. The water supply will be cut from 9 am to 9 pm on Wednesday in view of maintenance work.

TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, “Apart from the 12-hour water cut in parts of the city, some areas including Indira Nagar, Ram Nagar, Sri Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Rupadevi, Yeoor, Vitthal Sports Mandal and Kisan Nagar will face a 24-hour cut, up to 9 am on Thursday (September 22).

