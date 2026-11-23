Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar inaugurates the Constitution Selfie Point ahead of the three-day Samvidhan Mahotsav | File Photo

Thane, November 23, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will host the three-day "Samvidhan Mahotsav 2026" at Gavdevi Maidan from November 24 to November 26, 2026, conceptualised under Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimplolkar to celebrate the Indian Constitution, promote its core values and build constitutional awareness among the younger generation.

Ahead of the festival, Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar inaugurated the Constitution Selfie Point at the TMC headquarters on Monday in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

भारतीय संविधानातील स्वातंत्र्य, समता, बंधुता आणि न्याय ही मूल्ये जनमानसात रुजविण्यासाठी ठाणे महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने २४ ते २६ नोव्हेंबरदरम्यान ‘संविधान महोत्सव २०२६’ चे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. #SamvidhanMahotsav2026 #IndianConstitution #ConstitutionDay #ConstitutionalValues #Thane https://t.co/UNq1vmtHGy — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) November 23, 2026

Purpose And Vision Of The Festival

According to Mayor Pimplolkar, the festival aims to carry constitutional ideals—liberty, equality, fraternity and justice—to every section of society, introduce students to the Constitution and strengthen citizens' commitment to democracy.

Echoing the sentiment, Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the initiative would help today's youth connect with constitutional principles and urged residents, students, teachers and cultural enthusiasts across Thane to participate in large numbers.

Three-Day Schedule At Gavdevi Maidan

Alongside cultural performances, the festival will feature a large-scale Constitution-themed rangoli exhibition as well as painting, elocution and street-play (pathnatya) competitions.

Tuesday, November 24:

9:00 AM: Inauguration of the Constitution-themed rangoli exhibition at Gavdevi Maidan.

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kohinoor Bharatacha, a musical tribute to great personalities presented by Lokshahir Nandesh Vitthal Umap.

Wednesday, November 25:

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Samvidhan Bharatache, a special musical programme presented by renowned singer Anand Shinde.

Thursday, November 26:

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Shivkalyan Raja, a presentation inspired by Shivshahir Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare and senior music composer Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde To Attend Main Event

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to attend the main event on the evening of November 26. The programme will include a collective reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, felicitations, prize distribution for the painting, elocution and street-play competitions, and a visit by Shinde to the Constitution mural.

Transport Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale are also slated to attend.

Other dignitaries expected to join Mayor Pimplolkar, who will preside over the event, include MPs Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde and Naresh Ganpat Mhaske; MLAs Sanjay Kelkar, Jitendra Ahwad Awhad, Rajesh More, Niranjan Davkhare, Ravindra Phatak and Madhavi Sanjay Naik; Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil; House Leader Hanumant Jagdale; and Leader of the Opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan, alongside other elected representatives and civic officials.

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Civic Leaders Attend Selfie Point Inauguration

At Monday's Constitution Selfie Point inauguration at the TMC building, several civic leaders and officials were present alongside the Mayor and Commissioner, including House Leader Hanumant Jagdale, Leader of the Opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan, Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee Chairperson Minal Sankhe, Uthalsar Ward Committee Chairperson Narayan Pawar, group leaders Pawan Kadam, Mukesh Mokashi and Sarfaraz Khan, corporators Rajesh More, Sanjay Waghule and Vimal Bhoir, Additional Municipal Commissioners Prashant Rode and Maj. Dr. Nitin Rathod, and Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure.

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