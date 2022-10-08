Thane: Three Bajaj Allianz employees arrested for duping hotel owner of Rs 46.61 lakh

Representative Image |

A Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance relationship manager from Ulhasanagar and her two accomplices have been arrested for cheating a hotel owner of his policy worth Rs46,61,000. The Ulhasnagar Central Line police have filed a vase under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad said that the complainant, Aasan Balani, owns a hotel in Ulhasnagar. He and his wife, Pooja Balani, had bought a life insurance policy from the Ulhasnagar branch of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company in 2010 with an annual premium of Rs 1 lakh each. In 2030, they would have received Rs 46,61,000.

However, in March 2020, a Bajaj Allianz employee approached Pooja Balani at their residence and on the pretext of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details, took her photograph on his phone and asked for an OTP that she may have received.

Later, the key accused, Minu Pankaj Jha, 32, called Aasan Balani to the office and asked him to surrender the old life insurance plan if he was suffering a loss, and take in exchange a double benefit plan. Despite Balani disagreeing, his old policy was cancelled. Jha replaced Balani’s phone number with her own number and email ID. The documentation comprising electricity bill, vehicle driving license and forged checks used were from one Vikas Gond. Another accomplice Anuj Madhavi’s photo was used instead of Balani’s son Niraj for online video verification of both the policies.

The case was investigated under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite and Assistant Commissioner of Police Motichand Rathod and a case was registered against Jha, Gond and Madhvi.

A senior official from Bajaj Allianz said, “Bajaj Allianz Life is cooperating with the law enforcement agencies on this case in all aspects. We are also in touch with our customer to ensure a resolution. The employees involved in this malpractice are no longer with the company, and we continue to take all measures to ensure all our customers’ interests remain safe and secure.”